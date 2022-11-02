Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘not in contact’ despite reunion rumours

Sad news for fans of Kete…

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not back in contact, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise.

According to TMZ, sources close to the former couple have confirmed they haven’t seen each other or been in communication at all lately.

The insider noted that Kim and Pete would remain friendly if they came face to face, but they’re not in touch right now.

As for whether they’ll ever get back together, the source said it’s “highly unlikely.”

The reality star and comedian called it quits in August after nine months together, but the pair have remained on good terms.

Last month, fans started questioning whether Kim and Pete were secretly back together after spotting a ‘clue’ on her Instagram Story.

The mother-of-four celebrated her 42nd birthday on October 21, and was inundated with extravagant floral arrangements.

Kim shared a glimpse of her birthday bouquets on Instagram, but one post in particular set tongues wagging.

The photo in question showed a display of white flowers, alongside a small white candle.

The reality star didn’t tag anyone in the post, but added a white heart emoji over the snap.

Eagle-eyed fans later pointed out that the candle was labeled, “Jasmin.”

Kim famously dressed up as Princess Jasmine for a sketch on Saturday Night Live last October, in which Pete played Aladdin.

The pair struck up a romance shortly afterwards, and it’s understood Pete continued calling her “Jasmine” as a sweet nickname during their relationship.

Sharing their theories on Reddit, fans were convinced the flowers and candle on Kim’s IG Story were from Pete.

One fan commented: “I’m telling ya’ll I feel a Kete reunion in my bones. It’s happening. MARK MY WORDS!”

Another wrote: “Girl yesss!! I swear I was wondering just last night if he was gonna send her flowers for her b-day even as just a friend gesture. I said he would!”

A third fan suggested: “I detect Pete here. I don’t think everything the Kardashians do is calculated, but some of it is.”

“And Kim would never put that random little sad candle in the display unless there was a reason.”

Other fans suggested the pair have secretly been together this whole time, but have been keeping it under wraps to avoid any more drama with Kim’s ex Kanye West.

Adding fuel to the fire, a source told Entertainment Tonight last week: “Pete and Kim still keep in touch.”

“It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they’ve remained in contact.”

Back in September, Kim revealed there was no bad blood between her and Pete as she commented on their split for the first time.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the SKIMS founder said: “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore.”

According to Page Six, it was the couple’s age difference that caused them to breakup.

A source told the publication: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The insider added that Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The 42-year-old’s tumultuous relationship with her ex Kanye West, who she filed for divorce from last February, has been well-documented in the press.

The source explained: “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it.”

“Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life,” the insider added.

The reunion speculation came after The Sun in the US reported that Kim and Pete secretly saw each other in NYC when she came back from Paris Fashion Week last month.

A source told the outlet: “Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island.”