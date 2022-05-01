Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make their red carpet debut as a couple

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The pair attended the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington DC together on Saturday night.

Kim stunned in a glitzy Balenciaga Couture dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery for the occasion, while Pete donned a sleek Prada tuxedo paired with Prada sunglasses and Vans runners.

The couple posed alongside each other on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded dinner, and Kim later shared some photos from the night to her Instagram.

The SKIMS founder wrote alongside the snaps: “White House din din.”

One fan commented on the post: “Totally in love with this couple😍😍😍❤️”, while another wrote: “Omgggg my absolute favorite couple❤️”

It comes ahead of the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday evening, which Kim is expected to attend with her beau.

The 41-year-old started dating the comedian, 28, late last year, following her split from Kanye West.

The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.