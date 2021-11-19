Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson finally go public with their romance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have finally gone public with their romance.

In photos published by DailyMail.com, the pair were papped holding hands in Palm Springs, California – where they celebrated his 28th birthday this week.

A source close to Kim has since told E! News that the reality star and SNL comedian are officially dating, and are “seeing where it goes”.

The insider said: “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

“Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her. He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him.”

Earlier this week, a photo of Kim and Pete wearing matching pyjamas at her mother Kris Jenner’s house was posted online, fuelling rumours they’re an item.

The snap was shared by rapper Flavor Flav, who revealed the group was celebrating Pete’s birthday.

Kim and Pete have been spotted hanging out after they shared a kiss during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

For a sketch, Kim dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Pete dressed up as Aladdin as they kissed on a magic carpet.

Last month, the pair were snapped holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California and shortly afterwards, Kim jetted to Pete’s native NYC to spend more time with him.

According to TMZ, Kim and Pete enjoyed a secret dinner date at one his favourite restaurants Campania on Staten Island.

The following night, the rumoured couple joined a group of friends for dinner at celeb hotspot Zero Bond in the city.

Pete is recently single, after splitting from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye West back in February.

The former couple have remained amicable, as they focus on co-parenting their four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye has since been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria.