Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ‘wedding’ at Donda event ‘was not a vow renewal’

Kim Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday, when she appeared on stage at her ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda event in a wedding dress.

The reality star stepped out in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown during Kanye’s final performance at Soldier Field in Chicago, where the rapper treated fans to a listening party ahead of the release of his new album.

Some fans thought the act was the couple’s way of announcing they were back together, just months after Kim filed for divorce, while others believed Kimye were publicly renewing their vows.

However, a source has since told E! News that the couple have no plans to reconcile their romance.

An insider explained: “Kanye asked [Kim] to do something and Kim was happy to do it. She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him.”

“She knew how much this [event] meant to him and was honored to be involved. The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song. It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren’t reconciling.”