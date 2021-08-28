Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ‘wedding’ at Donda event ‘was not a vow renewal’

Kim Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday, when she appeared on stage at her ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda event in a wedding dress.
The reality star stepped out in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown during Kanye’s final performance at Soldier Field in Chicago, where the rapper treated fans to a listening party ahead of the release of his new album.
Some fans thought the act was the couple’s way of announcing they were back together, just months after Kim filed for divorce, while others believed Kimye were publicly renewing their vows.
However, a source has since told E! News that the couple have no plans to reconcile their romance.
An insider explained: “Kanye asked [Kim] to do something and Kim was happy to do it. She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him.”
“She knew how much this [event] meant to him and was honored to be involved. The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song. It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren’t reconciling.”
Kim filed to divorce Kanye on February 19, after almost seven years of marriage.
The former couple are requesting joint legal and physical custody of their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.
Kanye said at the rally: “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”
At the time, sources claimed Kim was “furious” that Kanye had “shared something so private.”
After the rally, the Yeezy founder posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.
The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.
Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.
In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.
The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time. Days later, Kanye posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.
The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic, but months later, Kim decided to file for divorce.
However, she has continued to publicly show her support for Kanye, including at his Donda listening parties.