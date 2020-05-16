Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former bodyguard makes shocking claims about the couple

The bodyguard said Kanye was his "least favourite person" to protect

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s former bodyguard has made some shocking claims about the couple.

Steve Stanulis, who has also worked for the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, and Robert Downey Jr, has revealed Kanye was his “least favourite person” to protect.

Speaking about his time protecting the rapper and his reality star wife on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Steve said: “First of all, there’s no way [paparazzi] doesn’t get called upfront.”

“There’s no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There’s definitely somebody calling ahead.”

“That’s just my opinion. I’m just saying it’s coincidental that wherever we are, they’re always there. Maybe they’re just better than I think they are.”

Steve also claimed Kanye had “ridiculous rules” which made it impossible for him to do his job.

“He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street, so obviously, if someone is gonna come up and do something, by the time I run up and try to prevent it, it would have already happened,” he explained.

“Technically, I’m supposed to walk in front of you. I gotta make sure you’re okay.”

Steve also alleged that Kanye started “ranting and raving” once, because Steve didn’t push an elevator button for him.

His comments come four years after he was reportedly fired for speaking to Kanye’s wife Kim after the 2016 Met Gala.

