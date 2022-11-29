Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settle their divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from her rapper husband after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former couple will share joint custody of their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – with “equal access,” but Kim will still have the kids the majority of the time.

The publication has also learned that Kanye, 45, will pay over $200,000 a month in child support.

The Gold Digger rapper is also responsible for an equal share of his and Kim’s children’s educational expenses, as well as their kids’ security expenses.

The settlement also states that any dispute regarding Kim, 42, and Kanye’s children will be resolved through mediation.

However, if one of the parents fails to participate in mediation, the other will make the parental decision.

According to their prenup, both Kim and Kanye have waived spousal support and the division of proprietary assets is in accordance.

The settlement comes weeks before a trial date was scheduled to settle unresolved issues pertaining to their divorce, such as shared property.

Kim previously filed paperwork requesting that the judge declare her legally single while their custody battle and property issues got dealt with at a later date.

The judge signed off on the reality star’s request in March.