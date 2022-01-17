Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘not on good terms’ amid their divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly “not on good terms right now”, amid their divorce.

The KUWTK star filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February last year, after seven years of marriage.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Over the weekend, Kanye alleged he “wasn’t allowed to know” where his daughter Chicago’s birthday party was on, hours after he claimed he was being “kept” from his children in an explosive interview. Amid the drama, a source has told E! News where Kim and Kanye now stand. An insider told the publication: “Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie’s house and is happy the kids can see them together.”

“Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She’s really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids.”

The source also said the SKIMS founder “is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn’t want any drama.”

“Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it,” they added.

Kanye has been dating actress Julia Fox since New Year’s Eve but prior to his new romance, he publicly begged Kim, who is dating SNL star Pete Davidson, to take him back.

The insider said: “Kanye has been desperately trying to get her back and Kim is just over it. She wants to be able to move on in peace.”

After attending his daughter and Stormi Webster’s joint fourth birthday bash, Kanye took to his Instagram Stories to say: “I just got to shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family.”

“I just saw everybody. Kris [Jenner] and [her boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] and Kylie [Jenner] —Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot. Security stopped me once again when I got there.”

“I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children,” he added. “My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.” Another source told E!: “Kanye is welcome to see the kids, but it needs to be arranged. Kim does not want him showing up at her home unannounced or coming and going as he pleases.” “The kids have schedules and do well with structure. She wants to keep that in place and thinks it will help them with going back and forth between her and Kanye.” “She wants to be able to let them know ahead of time what’s going on so that they can make smooth transitions.” The first insider added: “The whole family sees Kanye for who he is and accepts him. They all still love him and want him around to be there for the kids.” “It’s hard because they also want Kim to be at peace and to allow her to move on in her life. Kim is hoping they can have more of a structured schedule and Kanye will abide by it.”