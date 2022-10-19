Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘nearing settlement’ in their divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly “nearing a settlement” in their divorce.

The former couple tied-the-knot back in 2014.

However, the reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Kanye has filed a declaration of disclosure – which typically indicates that a divorce case is on the verge of being settled.

The documents allegedly show that the 45-year-old has sent over all of his financial information to his ex.

The rapper has also reportedly hired one of the most prestigious attorneys in Hollywood.

The outlet have reported that the former couple have agreed on how to split up their multi-billion dollar empire; however, there’s no indication if they have come to a custody agreement as of yet.

Kim and Kanye share four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn late last year when Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys back in April.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete, who he has continuously referred as “Skete” online.

The reality star and SNL comedian have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules.