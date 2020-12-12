Kim Kardashian and Kanye West living ‘separate lives’ following divorce rumours

The couple's marriage hit the rocks over the summer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still together, but insiders have claimed they “very much live separate lives”.

Months after their marriage hit the rocks, PEOPLE magazine has reported that their lives “don’t overlap much”.

A source told the outlet: “Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his.”

The insider said Kim is “very focused on work and causes” and “strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform.”

“This is her passion,” the source continued. “Her family is very proud of her.”

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce back in July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, Kim opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show her family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

The stars are now in a much better place, but their marriage isn’t out of the woods just yet.

Back in September, a source told People: “Kim and Kanye are doing well. Kanye is in a better mental state.”

“Their marriage still needs work, but Kim is getting across to him. He is not shutting her out and wants to be with his family.”

“Kim continues to be incredibly patient and understanding about Kanye’s desire to run for president.”

“She just wants to get through the next few months peacefully. She is kind of standing back while Kanye does whatever makes him happy,” the insider added.

Kanye and Kim tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

Goss.ie have contacted Kim’s representative for comment.