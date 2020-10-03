Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear happier than ever in new family snap

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce back in July

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear happier than ever in new family...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to look happier than ever in a new family snap.

The couple have been through a lot over the past few months, with fans fearing that the couple were heading for a divorce.

However, it appears the couple are in a good place again – with Kim sharing a happy photo alongside her husband and their two eldest children North and Saint to Instagram today.

Posing on a step with Kanye appearing to be laughing while watching his wife pose with a peace sign and pout, the reality star simply captioned the post: “😘”.

The news comes after reports that Kim has been “incredibly patient” with Kanye’s recent behaviour – but insiders have claimed their marriage “still needs work”.

Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina – and then posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, even accusing Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour. In the statement, Kim opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder. The mother-of-four also asked the public to show her family “compassion” during such a difficult time. Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020