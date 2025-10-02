Kim Kardashian alleges ‘someone extremely close’ to her ‘put a hit out’ on her life in bombshell confession

Kim Kardashian has alleged “someone extremely close” to her “put a hit out” on her life in a bombshell confession.

In the teaser for season seven of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old American businesswoman revealed that she had spoken with investigators.

The person who was accused of planning the suspected contract killing was not identified or named in the trailer.

In the trailer Kim said: “I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life.”

In follow-up clips, Kendall confessed “everybody is kind of on edge” while Kylie claims she “heard footsteps walking into my room.”

The new series is set to include the trial in Paris that took place after the 2016 robbery in which Kim was shackled with zip ties.

The teaser includes an audio snippet from a news outlet that says: “This morning, Kim Kardashian testifying for the first time in front of the men she believes were going to kill her.”

On October 3, 2016, the SKIMS founder was robbed during Paris Week and was held hostage by five masked men.

They are understood to have stolen millions of dollars worth of jewellery from the reality TV star, including her $4 million engagement ring given to her by ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim was understood to be with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, earlier that evening in Paris, but proceeded to go back to her hotel room alone.

In the May 2025 conclusion of the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery trial, eight out of ten suspects were found guilty of their roles in the 2016 crime.

Known as the “Grandpa Robbers,” the ringleader, Aomar Ait Khedache, was given the heaviest term and the majority of the criminals were elderly males.