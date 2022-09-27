Kim Kardashian admits she’s ‘not ready’ to date again – after splitting from Pete Davidson

The reality star and the comedian called it quits in August, after nine months together. During her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Kim was asked what kind of man she sees herself with next, to which she replied with a laugh: “Absolutely no one.”

The SKIMS founder, 41, recently revealed she wants to date a doctor, a lawyer, or a scientist in the future.

The mum-of-four revealed to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Monday that since she made that statement, “a bunch” of men in those fields “reached out” – but admitted she’s “not ready”.

She said: “I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and [focus on] my kids.”

Kim and Pete struck up a romance after the reality star made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but they have since decided to just be friends.

According to Page Six, it was the couple’s age difference that caused them to breakup.

A source told the publication: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The insider added that Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The 41-year-old’s tumultuous relationship with her ex Kanye West, who she filed for divorce from last February, has been well-documented in the press.

The source explained: “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it.”

“Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life,” the insider added.

Earlier this month, Kim revealed there was no bad blood between her and Pete as she commented on their split for the first time.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the SKIMS founder said: “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore.”