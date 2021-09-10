Kim Kardashian admits she’s ‘not ok’ after son Saint is hospitalised

The reality star shares four kids with her estranged husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has admitted she’s “not ok” after her son Saint was hospitalised on Thursday.

The 40-year-old shared the news on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of her pushing her 5-year-old son in a wheelchair.

Kim captioned the post: “Who do you think cried more today?”

The mother-of-four continued: “My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok.”

Kim later posted a photo of Saint’s arm in a cast, and wrote: “Poor Baby.”

The reality star shares four kids with her estranged husband Kanye West – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after almost seven years of marriage.

However, rumours are rife the couple are now working on their relationship, after raising eyebrows at Kanye’s Donda event in Chicago last month.

During Kanye’s final performance at his album listening party, Kim stepped out in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown.

Some fans thought it was their way of announcing they were back together, while others believed Kimye were publicly renewing their wedding vows.

However, a source later confirmed they weren’t back together just yet.

An insider explained: “Kanye asked [Kim] to do something and Kim was happy to do it. She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future.”

“She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him.”

“She knew how much this [event] meant to him and was honored to be involved. The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song.”

“It was not a vow renewal,” they added.