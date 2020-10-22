Kim Kardashian admits O.J. Simpson murder trial ‘tore her family apart’

The KUWTK star's parents were famously on opposite sides of the court case

Kim Kardashian has admitted the O.J. Simpson murder trial ‘tore her family apart’.

The reality star’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was a friend of O.J.’s and famously acted as one of his defense attorneys during his 1994 murder trial – after he was accused of violently killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The trial drove a massive wedge between Robert and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, as she was best friends with Nicole Brown.

The former NFL star was acquitted of the murders in October 1995, but was later deemed liable for their deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by Nicole and Ron’s families.

Kim opened up about the trial on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and recalled how it affected her family.

The 40-year-old remembered one time when O.J. called their house from prison.

Kim explained: “It was dinner time, and we were all sitting down, and I answered the phone. It was a call from jail, and it was O.J., and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her. And I just remember them getting into it.”

“My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her,” she continued.

“And then we’d go to my dad’s house and it was a whole other situation there. We didn’t really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids, because we didn’t want to hurt one of our parents’ feelings.”

Kim also recalled when Robert took her and Kourtney out of school to go to court.

“I remember my mom was sitting with Nicole’s parents, and Kourtney and I were sitting behind O.J., and we look over at my mom and she’s giving us this death stare — like, ‘What are you doing out of school? What are you doing here?!'” she said.

“Kourtney and I were like, ‘Just look straight — do not look at Mom.'”

“It tore my family apart, I’d say, for the whole time of the trial,” she added.