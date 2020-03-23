Kim Kardashian opens up on ‘fake butt’ rumours

The reality star has faced backlash for her cosmetic surgery in the past

Kim Kardashian has spoken out on the rumours she had bum implants and how the comments started.

The mother-of-four has been accused many times during her career of having cosmetic surgery on her body, in particular focusing on her behind.

However, the 39-year old responded to these accusations and that it is due to a process far more innocent.

When Kim did a photoshoot for Paper magazine, which contained images of her spraying champagne from her backside, she implicated that she had researched cosmetic surgery.

“People call me all the time, like really famous people, out of the blue and are like, ‘I know we don’t know each other, but I’ve heard you’re the expert and I’m looking to do x, y, and z. Who would you recommend?'” she told the publication.

“And I’ll be like, ‘Actually, I’ve just researched this,” she explained.

The photoshoot kickstarted even more rumours that the beaut mogul had fillers.

She addressed the claims on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when a doctor denied that she had cosmetic surgery on her bum.

“There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson. You see the indent. And I think that’s when the rumors started: ‘She’s had implants,'” she admitted on the reality show.

Kim confessed that it was down to her psoriasis and the treatment she was receiving for it.

“I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt. I lived right behind Kitson [a Los Angeles based boutique},” the reality star explained.

“I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’”