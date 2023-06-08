Kim Kardashian addresses rumours she secretly rekindled her romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has addressed rumours she’s rekindled her romance with Pete Davidson last year.

The reality star split from the SNL comedian last August, after nine months of dating.

Two months later, an OK! Magazine article reported that the pair had given their relationship another chance, and had returned to one of their favorite New York hotels.

However, the Skims founder set the record straight on the speculation on the latest episode of The Kardashians, revealing she used the hotel for a date with her new beau – who she is calling Fred.

She told Scott Disick: “What’s so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York.”

“That’s like my spot, because there’s a private room downstairs… But then on the internet it was like ‘Kim reconnects with Pete at this place.'”

Scot then asked: “Was he there?” Kim replied: “No. But it was the place that I would go and have my ‘secret dinners’ with Pete. He’s probably like, ‘I know what she’s up to.'” The 42-year-old also spoke about her relationship with Pete in her confessional, saying: “You obviously learn from every situation. And the one thing I learned from my last situation was the media made me feel like I was in like a very serious relationship so quickly.” “I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.” She added to Scott: “I just don’t want to date one person. This is my year.” The brand new season of The Kardashians is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

