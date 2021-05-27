Kim Kardashian addresses claims she ‘doesn’t pay her staff’ amid lawsuit

Kim Kardashian has addressed claims she doesn’t pay her staff.

Earlier this week, the reality star was sued by a group of past employees, who have alleged they weren’t compensated for all the hours they worked.

The lawsuit claims: “Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment.”

During a rare Q&A on Instagram on Wednesday night, the 40-year-old candidly responded to the lawsuit.

After a follower asked if she pays her employees, Kim replied: “Absolutely I respect people for their time and their hard work and unfortunately these workers are suing the wrong person.”

“I paid the vendor and it’s their job to pay their staff. I hope that they are able to get this issue resolved soon.”

In response to the lawsuit, Kim’s representative has also said: “These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services.”

“Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”

“Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

