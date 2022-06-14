Kim Kardashian accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Kim Kardashian has been accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

Last month, the reality star stepped out on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ dress.

The 41-year-old revealed she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the figure-hugging outfit, which she only wore for a few minutes on the red carpet.

No adjustments were allowed to be made to the multi-million dollar dress, as per agreement when it was sold at auction to Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum.

Kim candidly revealed that regardless of the weight loss, she was unable to zip the dress up completely, and resorted to wearing a faux fur coat to cover the back.

Speaking to Vogue ahead of the Met Gala party, Kim said: “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history.”

“I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

However, it appears over that the brief period she wore it, the SKIMS entrepreneur may have caused damage to the “world’s most expensive dress.”

On Monday, Pop Culture shared photos of the dress, allegedly from before and after Kim wore it to the Met Gala.

The latter showed signs of damage to the dress, including tearing and missing crystals, particularly around the dress’ back closure.

One Twitter user wrote: “i want to know what would be kim kardashian‘s reaction if any celebrity wore any of her dresses to the met gala and then ruins it.”

Another said: “Did you know dress was hand sewn on to Marilyn Monroe and completed just seconds before she went onto the stage? I knew it was a bad idea for Kim Kardashian to wear to the met gala. It’s 60 years old.”

A third user tweeted: “Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala and she ruined it, which is a huge slap in the face to Marilyn on so many levels.”

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum, which loaned the dress to Kim and is currently displaying the garment at its Hollywood location, said “no damage” had occurred to the dress at the time of its return.

Kim is yet to address claims she damaged the dress.