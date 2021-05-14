Kim and Khloe Kardashian finally reveal who’s behind the Instagram account Nori’s Black Book

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have revealed who’s behind the Instagram page @norisblackbook, a popular parody account for Kim’s daughter North West.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters track down the identity of the person running the page, which has over 1million followers.

Kim and Khloe initially thought someone they knew was behind the page, but later found out a fan called Natalie started the account seven years ago.

After getting in touch with Natalie, the KUWTK stars flew her out to Los Angeles to meet up.

Meeting at a restaurant, Khloe asked Natalie: “I have so many questions for you. So like, how did this start? How are you exactly how I would think North is?”

Natalie then told Kim and Khloe that she started the account after they released a Kardashian Kids line at Babies R Us a few years ago.

“I’m on the phone with my friends — this is when the Babies R Us collection came out — and you weren’t showing North’s face yet, just her body,” she explained.

“And I’m on the phone and I’m like, ‘God North would be so f***ing pissed. Can you imagine being North West and you’re wearing Babies R Us? The nerve!’ And then just like a lightbulb went off.”

“You were calling her Nori at the time, so I’ll make it Nori’s Black Book because you and Kanye were like really into black at the time, and North was only wearing black so I was like, ‘This is perfect.'”

“So I kind of just started on Instagram and then I built her personality off Kim’s, how direct she is with all of you … It’s kind of like, ‘Okay, if you think Kanye has ego and you think Kim’s a little direct, like meet North West, she’s 1,000 times.”

“That’s literally what she’s like though,” Kim confessed.

Before they wrapped up their meeting, Kim also got Natalie to meet North over FaceTime.

After the episode aired on E! last night, Natalie shared a photo with Kim and Khloe on the @norisblackbook Instagram, and wrote: “Wow…what a moment! Thank you Kim and Khloe for the amazing experience of being on #KUWTK! I had a great time.”

“Thank you to all the readers for keeping up with Nori’s Black Book for all these years. I am so glad that you guys love this account. We have a good time over here!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North West (@norisblackbook)

“Thank you to the whole Kardashian and Jenner (and the Malikas ❤) gang, gang for being such good sports. I love every one of you, truly.”

“Above all thank you to Ms. North West for being born! She’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment!”

“I owe you everything! I will keep writing NBB as long as North let’s me!” she added.