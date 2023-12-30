Kilkenny GAA star Richie Reid marries longterm love Sabrina Cantwell

Kilkenny hurler Richie Reid has married his longterm love Sabrina Cantwell.

The couple tied the knot surrounded by close friends and family on December 29th at the lavish Mount Juliet Estate.

The bride stunned in a plunging white gown with puff sleeves, while the groom wore a navy tuxedo.

The wedding was a star-studded affair from the world of GAA as a host of Richie’s teammates were in attendance – including his brother TJ Reid.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks player was joined by his influencer wife and former Miss Kilkenny, Niamh De Brün.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harper, last year.

The guestlist also included Eoin Cody and Walter Walsh.

The former Kilkenny captain proposed to his now-wife Sabrina during a romantic trip around Europe last summer.

The 30-year-old has two All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championships under his belt, and five Leinster Senior Hurling Championships.