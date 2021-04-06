Khloe Kardashian’s team release statement after ‘private’ photo goes viral

An alleged unauthorized and unedited bikini snap of the KUTWK star surfaced online over the weekend

Khloe Kardashian’s team have released a statement after a “private” photo of the star went viral.

An alleged unauthorized and unedited bikini snap of the Good American founder surfaced online over the weekend, the same day Khloe shared a photo of herself in a purple bikini to Instagram.

Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement: “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down,” she added.

The KUWTK star has opened up about editing her photos in the past, telling Chelsea Handler on her Netflix docuseries in 2016: “Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life-changing. It’s the only way to live.”

“It’s not real, you are presenting to the world what you want them to believe you are. It’s amazing. I think our society nowadays is so caught up on getting validation from the social world that no one really knows, so they post these things.”

Back in May, the reality star posted a selfie which sparked a massive debate about her “changing face”.

At the time, Khloe was accused of having work done to her face, while others claimed she heavily edited the photo.

After an Instagram user commented, “Why do you look so different in all your photos,” Khloe sarcastically replied, “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”