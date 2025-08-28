Ad
Khloé Kardashian’s ex French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess

French Montana and Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra | Instagram
Khloé Kardashian’s ex French Montana is engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum.

The rapper’s publicist confirmed the news to TMZ, less than a year after they were first linked.

The 40-year-old, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, popped the question to Sheikha Mahra, 31, during Paris Fashion Week in June, shortly after he walked the runway for the first time for the 3.Paradis Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show.

The couple initially sparked romance rumours in October 2024, when the daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared several photos of them on Instagram together.

Sheikha Mahra was previously married to husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, and the pair share a one-year-old daughter together.

However, she famously announced their split in a scathing Instagram post last July.

It’s not yet known when French and Sheikha Mahra are planning to wed.

The news comes a decade after the rapper famously dated Khloe Kardashian in 2014, following her separation from Lamar Odom.

The reality star later moved on with NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children – daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3.

However, the pair are no longer in a relationship due to the sports star’s multiple cheating scandals.

