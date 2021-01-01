Khloe Kardashian toasts to new year – as she celebrates NYE with daughter True

Her on/off beau Tristan Thompson was nowhere to be seen

Khloe Kardashian toasts to new year – as she celebrates NYE with...

Khloe Kardashian rang in the new year with her daughter True Thompson, it’s unclear if her other half Tristan Thompson was with them for the occasion.

The reality TV star shared sweet photos with her two-year-old daughter, as they celebrated New Year’s Eve in bed.

Sporting matching sparkly dresses, Khloe clutched a glass of champagne and wore a tiara, as she posed for her Instagram followers.

The 36-year-old looked festive in a silver sequin dress to match with her little girl as they took photos in bed.

“Happy New Year’s! Best party in town,” she wrote.

“Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!! ✨ positive blessed vibes only ✨”.

While the Good American designer is with her daughter this week, her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been sharing pictures from a ski holiday in Aspen, despite strict travel restrictions still in place across the US.