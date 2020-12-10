Khloe Kardashian teaches daughter True to ‘give back’ – as they donate toys to children in need

"It is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is..."

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she’s teaching her daughter True the importance of “giving back”.

The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share sweet snaps and clips, as she and her 2-year-old daughter headed to their local fire station to donate toys.

The 36-year-old admitted she wanted True to understand from a young age how “blessed and fortunate” she is, sharing heartwarming videos of her daughter carrying donation bags.

In a lengthy post, Khloe wrote: “While I was watching the news, I came across a story that mentioned toy donations are down more than 50% this year.”

“Of course this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year so many people, understandably so, aren’t able to give back in the ways they used to.

“But there are so many other ways we can give back. Being kind to one another seems so simple but in these dark times we need kindness and compassion more than ever.

“Calling isolated lonely friends and family. Checking in on one another’s morale to remind people that they are loved and not alone. Writing letters to children or elderly in the hospital…

“Sometimes we forget about the simple things that can completely change someone’s mood, and make their day.”

“I feel so fortunate that I am able to donate toys to our local fire station. Our fire station will be distributing toys to children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year,” she explained.

“I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is. It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times.

“Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making,” the mother-of-one added.

“I don’t talk about charity often because I truly believe that acts of kindness can be done in private or in silence. To me, boasting about charity never feels like it’s coming from the right place.

“The only reason I’m posting this is because I’ve gotten so many messages and comments asking where to donate, or how you can help. Many feel helpless because they aren’t in the position to contribute financially.

“I wanted everyone to know there are more, and in some cases, bigger ways to contribute with just small acts of kindness. Even a wave from afar.

“True waved to a fireman today with so much happiness and pride, and watching him smile back told me everything I needed to know and more,” Khloe shared.

“If you are able to donate a toy or some warm clothes, please check your local areas. Fire stations, grocery stores, churches.

“There are tons of small businesses you can help, or even a stranger down the street.

“Happy Holidays from True and I ✨🤍”, she signed off.

Khloe shares True with NBA star Tristan Thompson, with the couple welcoming their first child together in 2018.

Their relationship was rocked when Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe just days before their daughter’s birth, with the KUTWK star controversially deciding to stand by her man.

Less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.