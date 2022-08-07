Khloe Kardashian splits from private equity investor boyfriend

Khloe Kardashian is officially back on the market.

The Good American founder had been dating a private equity investor in recent months, but the pair have since called it quits.

A source told E! News that the reality star’s relationship with the mystery man “slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks.”

“Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work,” the insider added.

“Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush.”

The 38-year-old was reportedly introduced to her recent beau by her sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party.

It was Khloe’s first relationship since her split from basketball star Tristan Thompson late last year.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed Tristan had fathered a child with another woman, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

However, the on-off couple’s surrogate became pregnant around the same time Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines.

Khloe and Tristan have since welcomed their second child together – a baby boy.