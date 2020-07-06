Khloe Kardashian spends weekend with Tristan Thompson, following engagement rumours

The couple are giving their relationship another try

Khloe Kardashian has spent Fourth of July weekend with her rumoured financé Tristan Thompson.

The reality star spent the national holiday in Tristan’s LA home this weekend, along with sister Kourtney and Momager Kris Jenner.

She shared photos of balloons and red, white and blue decorations to her Instagram story to mark the occasion.

The news comes after fans spotted a massive “rock” on the 36-year-old’s ring finger, sparking rumours that she was engaged.

Khloe responded to fans, admitting she was “confused” over the things she was reading online.

The mother-of-one tweeted: “Wait… what? lol.”

In another tweet, she said: “I just came online and I’m even confused lol.”

Khloe added: “Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking.”

Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 3, 2020

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the pair are “giving their relationship another try” – one year after the cheating scandal which saw Tristan kissing Jordyn Woods at a house party.

“Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” the insider added.

Tristan recently declared his love for Khloe, in a birthday tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the pair with their daughter True, Tristan wrote: “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person.”

“I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True.”

He added: “You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️”

