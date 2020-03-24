Khloe took to Twitter to share her support for her sister

Khloe Kardashian speaks out after sister Kim’s Twitter rant against Taylor Swift

Khloe Kardashian has defended her sister Kim after the KKW Beauty entrepreneur responded to the leaking of a phone call from 2016 between husband Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

Kim responded in a lengthy statement delivered publicly over a series of tweets, slamming the Lover singer, claiming that she was attempting to “reignite” an old feud.

After Kim shared her statement, Khloe took to Twitter to share her support for her sister.

I was about to go take my ass to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 24, 2020

“Was about to go take my a*s to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets,” she wrote.

“Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!!”

“Kim is my fucking lawyer for life!!!!!!” she continued.

“My sister AND my lawyer.”

In a pair of deleted tweets, she penned: “Ok for reals now, I’m going to have KKW read me a bedtime story!!!”

“@KimKardashian night night. Remember to social distance, wash your hands every 20 mins, cough into your elbow, don’t be f*cking rude and most importantly #KUWTK airs this THURSDAY. Sweet dreams.”

Kim claimed that Taylor was “lying” about aspects of the footage in her explosive statement.