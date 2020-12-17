Khloe Kardashian sparks rumours she’s moving to Boston with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has sparked rumours that she’s moving to Boston with Tristan Thompson.

The reality star’s NBA player boyfriend recently signed a $19million contract with the Boston Celtics, after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2011.

A source revealed to People magazine that the couple were spotted at the Zuma restaurant in the Massachusetts capital on Tuesday evening, sparking rumours that Khloe is also set to make the move.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 36-year-old further added to the speculation by sharing Boston Celtic themed cookies and cakes from a local bakery, which included their daughter True’s name on them.

Despite the speculation, a source told TMZ last month that Khloe has no plans to move to the East Coast with Tristan, as she doesn’t want to uproot the life of their two-year-old daughter.

However, the reality star is planning extended visits to Boston to make their long-distance relationship work.

Tristan’s move to the Boston Celtics comes just months after he finally rekindled his romance with Khloe.