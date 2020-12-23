Khloe Kardashian sparks rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has sparked rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson.

The KUWTK star rekindled her romance with the NBA star after growing close during lockdown, and has been spending time with Tristan and their daughter True in Boston.

In new photos obtained by TMZ, the 36-year-old was spotted wearing a huge diamond on her left ring finger, sparking rumours Tristan popped the question.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

The news comes amid rumours Khloe is set to move to Boston with Tristan and True.

Tristan recently signed a $19million contract with the Boston Celtics, after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2011.

Despite the speculation, a source recently told TMZ that Khloe has no plans to move to the East Coast with her beau, as she doesn’t want to uproot the life of their two-year-old daughter.

However, the reality star is said to be planning extended visits to Boston to make their long-distance relationship work.