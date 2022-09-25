Khloe Kardashian sparks romance rumours with 365 Days star Michele Morrone

Khloe Kardashian has sparked romance rumours with 365 Days star Michele Morrone.

The reality star, who split from basketball player Tristan Thompson last year, sat next to the actor at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The pair also posed alongside each other for a cosy snap shared on Michele’s Instagram Stories.

Reacting to the photo, in which Michele holds Khloe close by the waist, one fan tweeted: “khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this.”

Another wrote: “HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.”

A third penned: “I’m shipping Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone so HARD.”

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/tDzqvejJmF — Keeping up (@Stillkeepingup) September 24, 2022

Michele, 31, is best known for playing Massimo Torricelli in Netflix’s erotic romantic drama 365 Days.

Khloe’s new rumoured romance comes after her split from her private equity investor boyfriend last month.

Prior to this, the Good American founder famously dated Tristan Thompson on-off for years, before splitting for good towards the end of 2021.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The 38-year-old controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed Tristan had fathered a child with another woman, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all. However, the on-off couple’s surrogate became pregnant around the same time Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines. Khloe and Tristan have since welcomed their second child together – a baby boy. In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe shared the first look at her son, as she emotionally opened up about Tristan’s paternity scandal.