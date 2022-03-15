Khloe Kardashian ‘slowly returning to dating’ following her split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly “slowly returning to dating” following her split from Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder split from her on-off beau, who she shares a daughter named True with, last summer.

The insider has since told E! News: “Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan.”

“She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun. She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new,” the source continued.

According to the insider, Khloe’s friends and family have been nothing but supportive of her, and “they all want her to be happy and to find someone who deserves her”.

The source added that the KUWTK star’s family “is relieved that she is finding the strength not to go back to Tristan again”.

A second source close to the mum-of-one said she “is in a really good place right now mentally”.

“She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds,” they added. “Khloe is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again.”

Back in January, Tristan publicly apologised to Khloe on Instagram, after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with another woman last year – while they were still together.

The NBA player wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

During a recent interview with Variety, Khloe confirmed the ongoing drama surrounding her and Tristan would feature in the Kardashians new reality series – which will premiere on Hulu next month.

The 37-year-old said: “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about… But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”