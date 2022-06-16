Khloe Kardashian slams ‘clown’ Tristan Thompson after learning he cheated on her again: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Fans finally got to see how Khloe Kardashian reacted to finding out Tristan Thompson cheated on her again during the season 1 finale of The Kardashians.

In last week’s episode of the Hulu show, Khloe’s sister Kim was sent an article about a paternity suit launched against Tristan last year, which claimed he was the father of personal trainer Maralee Nicholas’ baby.

The season finale aired in the US on Wednesday, and saw Kim call Khloe to fill her in on the details of the article.

Checking her phone, Khloe said: “What? What the f**k is this?” and Kim responded: “So, he’s been lying to you. Did you know about this.”

Khloe immediately replied: “No. What the f**k? This can not be happening.”

Kim explained that Tristan “did a full declaration”, meaning “basically [the other woman] sued him and his attorneys went on the record with a full declaration from him giving a statement.”

She added he “probably never thought it would be leaked.”

The declaration explains that Tristan met Houston-based personal trainer Maralee after his 30th birthday party in March 2021.

Khloe and Tristan were working on their on-off relationship at this time, and Khloe even hosted Tristan’s party before he flew to Houston to play with his basketball team – the Sacramento Kings.

Reading Tristan’s declaration, Kim said: “‘The only time i had sexual relations with the petitioner’ – which is the girl – ‘was in March 2020 in Houston, Texas.’ This is from his words in his declaration.”

The episode concluded with Khloe explaining to Kim what she said to Tristan once she finally confronted him.

The Good American founder said: “I called him and was just like, what have you got to say? It was more yelling on my end, but him talking, trying to plead his case. There’s not much to talk about in my opinion.”

“It’s a joke, it’s gross, it’s a joke, it’s embarrassing, it’s disgusting, we’re all over it. I’m like, I didn’t buy tickets to this f*****g circus but somehow I’m watching all these clowns act out in front of me,’ the 37-year-old added.

“I want a refund, return to sender, I don’t want to be at this show. Somehow the clowns keep coming back in this f***ing clown car and no matter what he says nothing’s going to give me the answers that I’m looking for, the closure.”

Kim added that if she were in Tristan’s shoes, she would “definitely” have kept her “d**k in [her] pants.”

“You would think,” Khloe responded, adding: “you either wear a condom, get a vasectomy or you don’t f**k random people that you meet in other states. It’s not like rocket science.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.