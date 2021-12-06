Khloe Kardashian shuts down rumour about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship

Khloe Kardashian has shut down rumours Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not together.

According to TMZ, the author of a leaked W Magazine cover with Travis Scott claimed the couple, who are expecting their second child, are not actually together and haven’t been in two years.

It reportedly read: “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years. They’re the modern family!

TikTok user @angelesfrancoo shared images of the leaked cover in a video, and discussed how the article claimed Travis and Kylie had created “their own definition of family”.

Kylie’s sister Khloe commented on the video, writing: “Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

Kylie and Travis’ W Magazine cover with their daughter Stormi was scrapped following the Astroworld festival tragedy.

10 people between the ages of nine and 27 were killed following a crowd crush at Travis’ concert in Houston, Texas on November 5, which also left hundreds injured.

Houston Police are still investigating the events that occurred at the festival.

Travis and the concert’s organisers are facing multiple lawsuits over the incident for negligence, gross negligence, and damages for injuries.

