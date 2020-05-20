Khloe Kardashian shows off her flat stomach after slamming pregnancy rumours

Khloe Kardashian has flaunted her flat stomach on Instagram, after slamming pregnancy rumours.

Just days after she denied reports that’s expecting, the 35-year-old shared a defiant snap of her mid-section – as she promoted her Good American brand.

Khloe simply captioned the post: “@goodamerican (pre quarantine abs 😔).”

Last week, Khloe furiously responded to claims she’s expecting another baby with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson in a series of angry tweets.

The reality star was forced to address the rumours, after fans started suggesting she was pregnant on social media – because she hasn’t been showing her stomach in recent posts.

After the rumours started circulating, fans criticised the 35-year-old for wanting to have another baby with Tristan – despite the fact that he cheated on her multiple times.

However, Khloe poured cold water on those rumours by tweeting: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away.”

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” she continued.

“Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives.”

“I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

Fans also believe Khloe was responding to recent reports that Tristan had to take a paternity test earlier this year – after a woman named Kimberley Alexander claimed he is the father of her child.

The woman’s story began circulating on social media last week, after a blog called Gossip of the City published copies of laboratory paperwork, which claimed Tristan took a paternity test back in January.

Tristan later confirmed he did take a paternity test, but said the results came back negative.

However, Kimberley has accused the NBA star of somehow falsifying the test results, by using a particular lab.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player has since filed a libel lawsuit against the model, after she seemed to ignore a cease and desist letter from his attorney Marty Singer.

Tristan is already father to two children – three-year-old Prince, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and two-year-old True, who he shares with Khloe.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan last February after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Despite the scandal, the former couple are now on good terms as they continue to co-parent their daughter True, and it’s believed they’re currently self-isolating together.

