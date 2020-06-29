Khloe Kardashian shows off her dramatic new look at her 36th birthday party

The reality star celebrated her special day with her family

Khloe Kardashian shows off her dramatic new look at her 36th birthday...

Khloe Kardashian has shared more photos of her dramatic new look, while celebrating her 36th birthday party.

The reality star has faced questions from thousands of fans, after sporting a new look on social media.

Now the mum-of-one has shown off a dark brunette new hair style.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe showcased her hair transformation through a series of photos.

“Birthday Glam✨Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics,” she began the post.

“Btw… I’m loving my brown hair.”

“I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now,” she added.

Khloe tagged other members of her glam squad in the post, including makeup artist Ash K. Holm, hairstylist/hair extension expert Violet Teriti and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section and they expressed their love for her new look.

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE you brown 😍,” Khloe’s friend Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote.

“Brown looks way better!!!!” one follower penned.

The news comes after the mum-of-one responded to the controversy surrounding her “unrecognisable” face.

Khloe was accused of heavily editing one of her Instagram images – and some of her fans claimed that she had work done to her face.

