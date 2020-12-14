Khloe Kardashian shows her support for Tristan Thompson – as he shares rare snap with his son

Khloe Kardashian shows her support for Tristan Thompson – as he shares...

Khloe Kardashian has shown her support for Tristan Thompson, after he shared a rare snap with his son.

The couple share their two-year-old daughter True, with the NBA star also the father of 4-year-old Prince, who his ex Jordan Craig.

Marking Prince’s birthday on Sunday, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share photos with his eldest child, writing: “Happy birthday Princey!!!

“I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

“Daddy Loves you baby boy ❤️🙏🏾💪🏾🤘🏾❤️” he added, with Khloe commenting: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Tristan and his ex Jordan began dating in 2014, but the couple split while Jordan was pregnant with Prince.

The basketball player previously set the record straight on the timeline of his romance with Khloe, denying that he cheated on Jordan with the reality star.

Taking to Twitter last year, he wrote: “When I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary.”

Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) July 31, 2019

“She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.