Khloe Kardashian shares update after getting a tumour removed

Khloe Kardashian has shared health update after getting a tumour removed.

The Good American founder took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to reveal that she’d had a tumour removed from her face.

She said she wanted to address the “numerous stories” she’s seen about why she’s been wearing a bandage on her cheek.

One fan took to Twitter after Khloe’s announcement to ask: Can u give us an update on how are you feeling?”

The Good American founder replied: “Baby!!!!! I’m good!! I swear!! Super grateful that I’m healthy and that I have a lifetime supply of bandaids. Seriously im ok. The worst is over and now its time to be haaaaapppppy 🤸🏼‍♀️” 

Sharing the news of her tumour removal, Khloe wrote on Instagram at the time: “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks.”

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realising it was not budging,” Khloe continued.

“Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.”

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor on my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything – all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are… you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

Khloe continued: “PS, I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.”

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

“Thank you to my amazing doctors!! Garth I am so beyond grateful for you!!! I know how deeply you didn’t want to cut into my face, but you did it to protect me. I trust you with everything and I’m so grateful we caught this early.”

“I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful. ‘Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be kind for you have no idea what they are going through.’”

