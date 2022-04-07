Khloe Kardashian shares her ‘only regret’ about getting a nose job

Khloe Kardashian has shared her “only regret” about getting a nose job.

The Good American founder, who went under the knife and got rhinoplasty in March 2019, opened up about the procedure on The Kardashians ABC News special on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old told host Robin Roberts: “My whole life I would say—I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

After the sit-down interview aired, one fan tweeted: “So Khloe did get a nose job, omg.”

Khloe replied: “Yes! I spoke about it at the [KUWTK] reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!”

Another fan tweeted about their experience with the surgery, writing: “Worst recovery ever! I’ll never do it again!”

Khloe responded: “Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

The reality star also discussed her experience with plastic surgery during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

She said at the time: “Everybody says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job.”

“Everybody gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? Nobody’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.”

“I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded poorly to Botox,” she explained. Khloe continued: “When the show first started I was very secure. Very secure.” “And then during the first couple of seasons I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had a think I had a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again.” “I was so confident and secure before the show… I became insecure because of everybody else telling me.”