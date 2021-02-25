Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic quote amid Tristan Thompson engagement rumours

The reality star recently showed off a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger

Khloe Kardashian has shared a cryptic post amid rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson.

The 36-year-old rekindled her romance with the NBA star in recent months, after growing close during lockdown.

On Sunday, the KUWTK star fuelled the speculation after posting a snap of her wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, Khloe shared a quote that read: “I’d like to laugh with you for the rest of my life.”

After showing off the huge rock on her finger, fans and friends rushed to the comment section of the photo.

A fan asked: “Is this her way of letting us know she’s engaged?!😍”, with a second commenting: “THE RING GUYS THE RING 👀👀👀”.

Tristan commented: “WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection ❤️😍😘😝”.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote: “Ok bling bling we see you 💎 😉👏”, while Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Stephanie Shephard commented: “I don’t know where to direct my focus 🤯🤯🤯”.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

The couple recently shared their hopes to have another child.