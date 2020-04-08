Khloé Kardashian says she may ‘never date again’ after splitting from Tristan Thompson

The reality star hasn't been very lucky in love

Khloé Kardashian has said she may “never date again” after splitting from Tristan Thompson.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of KUWTK, the reality star confessed she’s “not even thinking” about dating after calling time on her romance with the NBA player.

During a conversation with her mother Kris Jenner, Khloe admits: “I have friends that are, like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone,’ [but] I just don’t care.”

“I’m focused on myself and True [her daughter], and that’s just what I do.”

The 35-year-old then added, “Who knows? Maybe I’ll never date again.”

Kris seemed shocked by Khloé confession, and encouraged her daughter to freeze her eggs just in case she wants to have another baby down the line.

During a camera confessional, Khloe said: “I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single.”

“Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon.”

Khloé famously split from Tristan last February, after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The scandal came just one year after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

