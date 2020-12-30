Khloe Kardashian reveals why she’s been taking a social media break

The reality star recently sparked rumours she got engaged to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has revealed why she’s been taking a social media break.

The KUWTK star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a topless photo of herself, with one fan commenting: “come back to Twitter we miss you.”

The mother-of-one replied: “I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a little social media break.”

“Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my Tutu,” she explained, referring to her two-year-old daughter True, who she shares with Tristan Thompson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“I’ll be back soon I promise,” the 36-year-old added.

Khloe was noticeably absent from her famous family’s Christmas celebrations this year, as she spent time in Boston with True and Tristan.

The news comes after the reality star sparked rumours she was engaged to her NBA player beau, after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

For our final episode of the Gosscast this year, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan chats with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker about the biggest stories of the year, the most read articles, and all the drama in between.

Take a listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.