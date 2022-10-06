Khloe Kardashian reveals why she forgave Tristan Thompson after his paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian has revealed why she forgave Tristan Thompson after his paternity scandal.

The Good American founder called off her nine-month engagement to the basketball star in December last year, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The former couple’s second child, a baby boy, was born at the end of July.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which is now available to stream on Disney+, Khloe was asked how she had managed to reach a place of peace with Tristan following the drama.

The 38-year-old said in her confessional: “It’s probably, maybe practice? I think a lot of people maybe forget that I’ve been through a lot of BS.”

“My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren’t forgivable, and I’m still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him.”

“It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” she added. “Let go and let God.”

Kris Jenner also praised her daughter for the way in which she dealt the situation, telling cameras: “Khloe’s handling the whole Tristan thing with so much grace.”

“As her mom, I can tell Khloe has been feeling really down — I can just feel her energy. And I know she internalizes everything, which I do worry about.”

Khloe married Lamar Odom in 2009, and filed for divorce from him in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar’s overdose in 2015, which left him in a coma for three days.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.

The Good American founder started dating Tristan that same year, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Last week, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloe were secretly engaged before their split, after he proposed last February.