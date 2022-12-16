Khloe Kardashian reveals what’s really going on between her and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has revealed what’s really going on between her and Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder called off her nine-month engagement to the basketball star in December last year, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

Earlier this week, Khloe and her sister Kourtney took Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector test.

Once she had asked all of the questions on the page in front of her, Kourtney asked: “Is there anything else you’d like me to ask you? To clear up, anything you’d like to clear up? Any rumours? Any… Oh.”

“Are you sleeping with Tristan?,” the 43-year-old nudged her younger sister.

“No I am not,” Khloe insisted. “I’m really not.”

Asking the conductor of the test, Kourtney said: “Sam?,” and Sam confirmed: “Yes, that’s true.”

“Bravo!,” Kourtney congratulated, to which Khloe responded: “I would die if it said I was.”

Khloe married Lamar Odom in 2009, and filed for divorce from him in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar’s overdose in 2015, which left him in a coma for three days.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.

The Good American founder started dating Tristan that same year, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Last week, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloe were secretly engaged before their split, after he proposed last February.

Their second child together – a baby boy – was born via surrogate in July.