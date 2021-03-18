Khloe Kardashian reveals she’s a ‘high-risk pregnancy carrier’ – as she explores surrogacy

The KUWTK star revealed she "almost miscarried" her first child True

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she’a a high-risk pregnancy carrier, as she explores going down the surrogacy route.

The reality star welcomed her daughter True with Tristan Thompson back in 2018, with the couple recently sharing their plans to have another child.

In a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip, the Good American founder opened up about her fears about carrying her second child to sister Kim, revealing she “almost miscarried” True.

Kim asked her younger sister what the “next step” is with her eggs, with Khloe replying: “I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have.”

“But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy.”

“I’m not going to get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 something percent chance that I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning, but I didn’t know that was a lingering thing.”

In her confessional, Khloe said: “This is all really, like, shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and it just… I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.”

Speaking to Kim, the 36-year-old explained: “She said she would be afraid of if embryos are so hard to create, she would feel terrible putting one in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”

“Yeah and then that would be a waste,” Kim replied.

Kim added that she had “the best experience” with surrogacy, telling Khloe: “You’ll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same. There’s no difference except that someone else is the carrier.”

In other confessional, Khloe said: “I’m really grateful that there are other options but, I loved being pregnant with True. It’s such a beautiful experience to have.”

“Knowing I’d might never get to feel like that again, it’s daunting, it’s scary, it’s stressful and it breaks my heart.”