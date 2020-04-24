Khloé Kardashian reveals plan to freeze embryos to have a second baby with ex Tristan Thompson

The reality star's cheating ex will be the sperm donor

Khloé Kardashian has revealed her plan to freeze embryos to have a second baby with her ex Tristan Thompson.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star’s cheating ex agreed to be her sperm donor, so they could have a sibling for their daughter True.

Speaking to Tristan on FaceTime, Khloé told him that she had just undergone egg retrieval, and her doctor was “confident” about five of them being strong.

The mum-of-one then said, “I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval, but this time making embryos…,” hinting that she would like Tristan to supply the sperm to do that.

Tristan was more than eager to help his former girlfriend, and said, “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that.”

“Whatever’s going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with.”

Khloé told him: “I’m in such a blessed position, and I just gotta look at the positive. I’m grateful for it. It isn’t ideal that I have to go through all those hormones and stuff again, but I feel like I handled it well last time.”

Tristan replied: “You might be uncomfortable but you don’t really show it, so I tip my hat to you on that. I’m all on board, so however I can help. When I come out summertime, we can deal with it and go from there.’

During a camera confessional, Khloé said she has no idea what her future holds with Tristan, but said she feels about better knowing, “Ok, I have five embryos in a freezer. If I want to use them, I have them there.”

Khloé asked Tristan to be her sperm donor, after her fertility doctor told her that she would stand a better chance of having a healthy child if she created embryos.

In the episode, Khloé explained the situation to her sisters Kourtney and Kendall.

“He has to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor,” she told her sisters. “But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want that.'”

Khloé later asked her sisters Kourtney and Kim if she should make embryos of her eggs right away, but her sisters seemed unsure.

After another trip to the doctor, Khloé found out that she had fewer egg follicles than before, so she decided to just go ahead with freezing her eggs.

Khloé explained: “Right now, Tristan and I, we’re in this strange, transitional period where we’re figuring out boundaries.”

“It’s just not the right time. But who knows? Maybe that could change one day,” she added

