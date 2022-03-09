Khloe Kardashian reveals if she’ll discuss Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal in new reality show

Khloe Kardashian has revealed if she’ll discuss Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal on her family’s new reality show.

The Kardashians new series will premiere on Hulu next month, which has been described as a “premium version” of their old show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As expected, the new show will delve into their personal lives – including Kim’s very public divorce from Kanye West, and her new relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

However, many fans are wondering if the ongoing drama surrounding Khloe and her ex Tristan will be featured on the new series, and the answer is – yes.

During a new interview with Variety, the 37-year-old said: “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about…”

“But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Back in January, Tristan publicly apologised to Khloe on Instagram, after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with another woman last year – while they were still together.

The NBA player, who shares a 3-year-old daughter named True with Khloe, wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.