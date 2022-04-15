Khloe Kardashian reveals how she found out Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman

Khloe Kardashian has revealed how she found out Tristan Thompson had fathered another child behind her back.

Back in January, Tristan publicly apologised to Khloe on Instagram, after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols last year – while they were still together.

Speaking to USA Today, Khloe said her sister Kim was the one who told her, and the moment will be documented in an upcoming episode of their new reality show on Hulu.

The 37-year-old admitted: “That was hard,” before Kim added, “I think that was hard for me too.”

Khloe then referred to the scandal as “déjà vu”, referencing the several other times the NBA player was unfaithful to her.

The reality star also revealed that the first time Tristan cheated, it was another sister who told her.

“I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie [Jenner] that called me. Now it’s good old Kim,” she said.

The Good American founder, who shares a daughter with Tristan, said the pain “doesn’t get easier”, but you do “become more numb” to it.

“When you’re hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it,” she explained.

Khloe’s sister Kourtney added: “It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.