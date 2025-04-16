Khloe Kardashian reveals family members found out about cheating scandals before she did

Khloe Kardashian has revealed her family members found out about the cheating scandals before she did.

The 40-year-old confessed that both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner learned of infidelity in Khloe’s past relationships before she did, but she doesn’t hold it against them.

Speaking on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy the Kardashian sister opened up about her past relationships, and the infidelity that surrounded them.

“Kim has known about the cheating—I think both of the cheating stuff—I think Kim found out first,” Khloe said during the Call Her Daddy episode.

“Which is crazy. And then my mom, with my ex-husband, [Lamar Odom] she knew things before I did and had to tell me.”

“When Kim found out that Tristan was cheating on me, she was about to sit down for Keeping Up interviews and it happened while she was in the interview chair,” Khloe recalled.

“I don’t know if as much would have been shown if that’s not how it was unfolding in real time. We just happened to be filming all the f–king time.”

But despite how hard it would have been to hear the bad news from her sister, Khloe doesn’t hold it against them: “I would rather a family member than a stranger. I don’t like that any of this stuff happened, but I don’t—I would rather it them. I’m not someone that gets mad at the messenger.”

Khloe and her husband Lamar famously tied the knot just one month after they first met back in 2009.

However, after the NBA player’s cheating scandal and drug relapse in August 2013, the marriage started to deteriorate, and Khloé filed for divorce in December of that same year.

But when Lamar was discovered comatose in a Nevada brothel in October 2015, Khloe paused their divorce proceedings and stepped in to help him during his months-long recovery.

But the following year, Khloe cut all ties with the former Lakers player and eventually finalised their divorce after she found out he was doing drugs again.

The 40-year-old’s other long-term relationship that ended because of infidelity was with the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. The former couple started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. They went on to split at the end of 2021, after it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. However, the pair are still close as they co-parent their two children, True and Tatum.