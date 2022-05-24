Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at her love life after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding alone

Khloe Kardashian has poked fun at her love life after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding by herself.

The reality star’s older sister married the Blink-182 drummer in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy on Sunday evening.

A host of famous faces attended the nuptials, including one of Hollywood’s hottest couples Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Amid the wedding celebrations, a fan shared a snap of MGK and Megan posing for photos at the lavish event.

But in the background of the photo, Khloe can be seen alone drinking a large glass of wine.

Poking fun at the picture, the fan wrote: “My love life summed up in one photo.”

The Good American founder randomly came across the tweet on Monday night, and jokingly replied: “Same girl lol it’s a vibe though.”

Same girl lol it’s a vibe though — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2022

The 37-year-old has been unlucky in love as of late, due to her on-again-off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

But weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

The NBA star continued: “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.