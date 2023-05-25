Khloe Kardashian officially confirms her son’s name

Khloe Kardashian has officially confirmed her son’s name.

The reality star and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate last summer.

During her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Good American founder confirmed that her baby boy’s name started with ‘T’ – like his father Tristan and sister True.

Speaking in a confessional in the first episode of the new season of The Kardashians, a producer dramatically says: “We’re gonna break some news right here”.

Khloe replies: “Oh God, what are we breaking?”

The producer then questions: “What is his name? Do you have a name for him?”

Khloe confirms: “Yes, his name is Tatum. so Tatum and True. Naming a human is really hard.”

It comes after a source told The US Sun: “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum.”

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honours her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian].”

Khloe’s late father Robert died back in 2003 after a battle with cancer.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The couple welcomed their baby boy last summer.